So talented! Eva Mendes‘ kids are artists. While the 46-year-old actress and her two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada — were quarantined at home, one of Eva’s kids drew a photo that is a spot-on representation of her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No, I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 19, next to a drawing of a woman with blue hair holding her hand up. “I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles.”

“Sending so much love out there. Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you’re feeling,” Eva continued with three black heart emoji. “Amore, amore, amore.”

The 2 Fast 2 Furious star shares her children with Ryan Gosling and she revealed why she never shares pictures of her kids online when a fan told her they “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan” on her Instagram page.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she said on an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, April 18. “Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent and I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.” Sounds fair.

“As far as Ryan,” Eva continued. “I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

Although Eva doesn’t share photos of her kids online, she does post about the wonderful things they do. For instance, on March 24, the mom of two shared an amazing video of her daughter Amada playing the piano. Although fans didn’t see her kid in the short clip, they did hear the wonderful tune her little one was making in the background.

Hopefully, Eva will share more beautiful posts like that to Instagram.

