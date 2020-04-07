What a gentleman! Matthew McConaughey gave a lucky group of senior citizens the surprise of a lifetime as he joined them for a virtual game of bingo. The beloved Interstellar star and his family provided some sweet entertainment for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility on Monday, April 6.

Matthew, 50, knew just how to bring smiles to the seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living center amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas Buyers Club‘s wife, Camilla Alves, his mother, Kay, and two of the Hollywood couple’s three children also made an appearance as he adorably called out numbers while hosting the fun-filled activity.

Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave… Posted by The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on Sunday, April 5, 2020

“We got an I-24, I-24 … Ohhhhhhh! We got Charles … with the iPad up high … we got two winners!” he was heard yelling in a video shared to the living facilities’ Facebook page. “Look at this! Look at that board. Fourth Column, straight down. Winner! Let’s see yours … Charles’ iPad!”

In the clip, Matthew and his family could be seen huddled around the computer as they played along with the group. Shortly after the game wrapped up, the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living center gushed about the sweet gesture via social media.

“During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us. As Matthew would say, let’s turn this red light into a green light!,” the Facebook post adorably read.

Considering fans were blown by the heartwarming interaction, they couldn’t help but praise the McConaughey family in the comments section of the post. “Alright, alright, alright! Best Shelter In Place video guest ever!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Outstanding! This is one of the coolest things I have seen in a very long time.” A third chimed in, writing, “This is amazing! Nice job, Matthew M!”

Since staff and residents can’t interact as they normally would due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Molly Davis Nedley, the sales director at the facility, said they’ve “been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually.”

She also marveled at the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star — who shares kids Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7, with the Shear Genius actress — and his brood’s incredible salute.

“This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis,” she told Austin TV station KEYE-TV. “It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”

We bet Matthew made a lot of peoples’ day!

