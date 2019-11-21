Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Family Travels With Him for Work: ‘If I Go, We All Go’

When Matthew McConaughey had his kids with wife Camila Alves, he only had one rule: “If I go, we all go,” which means he takes them all with him whenever he travels for work. The Dallas Buyers Club star, 50, made that promise then and he plans to keep it now and forever.

“I’d say, I want more of what I’ve got going,” he explained in an interview with Australia’s TODAY. “I’m healthy, I’m happy, my family is healthy, my wife doesn’t want to change me too much, the kids seem to like me, they listen to me pretty much most of the time.” Sounds like a good life to us!

KHAPGG / MEGA

Matthew shares his three children — Levi, 11, Vida, 9, and Livingston, 6 — with Camila, 37. When Levi was just a baby, his dad saved him from a very dangerous animal during one of their family outings.

“I got charged by a mountain ram at the edge of the Grand Canyon and had to throw my 6-month-old child 15 feet through the air — to my wife — to save him,” Matthew previously recalled during a game of “True Confessions” on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show.

After Camilla caught their son, Matthew explained that he was still in harms way because the mountain ram was still focused on taking him down.

Shutterstock

“I grabbed this little branch and I get behind it and it’s this cherry bush and it’s about as big as my pinky and I’m like, ‘This is not gonna save me at all,’” he hilariously recalled while showing Jimmy his pinky finger. “I squared off and just tried to go as Yoda as I could with this ram and just say, ‘Not me, whatever it is,’ and he was kicking dirt and everything.’”

The ram was just about ready to charge at Matthew until he decided to let him go free. Luckily, no one was hurt. “We were between him and all his ladies and he didn’t want any other male scent on his mountain,” the A-lister explained. “I was like, ‘Your mountain, sir!’”

This isn’t the only scary experience the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has had. He also told the Australian talk show one about how he miraculously avoided a bite from a brown snake while living Down Under for a year as an exchange student. Talk about good luck!