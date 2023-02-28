When it comes to fatherhood, Matthew McConaughey certainly isn’t dazed and confused. In fact, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star — who shares kids Levi Alves McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey, and Livingston Alves McConaughey with wife Camila Alves — is one of Hollywood’s most doting daddies!

We’ve come to know and love him for starring in tons of hit movies over the years, but the Hollywood hunk once gushed that his favorite role to play is dad to his kiddos. “It’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to be,” he told GQ in November 2014. “Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn … You know what’s important.”

Matthew adorably added that becoming a dad completely changed him. “I definitely got more selfish,” he told the outlet. “And at the same time, I think I got more compassionate.”

As his little ones got older, Matthew learned a lot about what it means to be a father. He decided to raise his children with “tough love” because he believes it’s the best way to teach them right from wrong.

“Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want,” he told E! News in June 2020. “Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.’”

However, Camila knows that her husband is not as tough as he seems. Sometimes, it’s really hard for him to tell Levi, Vida and Livingston no. “From the snicker that my wife’s giving me, it seems that I’m more consistently the yes guy,” he laughed. “She’s probably right.”

To learn more about Matt and Camila’s kids, keep scrolling!