Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez must feel pretty lucky to have her 12-year-old son, Max, at home amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Considering states around the U.S. already began taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down schools, work and public events, the Second Act star revealed how she’s keeping busy during the unforeseeable quarantine.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything, but the service and entertainment here is pretty good,” Jennifer, 50, jokingly captioned the clip on Wednesday, March 18. The doting mom sweetly added the hashtag, “Stay safe,” at the end of her post.

In the video, Max could be seen riding a hoverboard scooter while hanging outside with his famous mama and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Jen shares her handsome son and twin daughter Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Max first showed off his impressive skills as he delivered his future stepdad, 44, an iced-cold can of mineral water while riding the electric toy. After asking Alex to hold the tray, the youngster poured his cup while twirling around on the hoverboard. Wow!

Later in the video, Max proved he’s full of talent like the “Jenny From the Block” singer as he danced around on the electric scooter. Max adorably swung his hips and pointed to the sky while zipping back and forth on his hoverboard.

Fans were equally as blown away as Jen and Alex — who got engaged in March 2019 — considering they praised the Hustlers star’s only son in the comments section of her post.

“This is great!! Thank you for sharing!! Go, Max!” one user wrote, while another added, “Such a wonderful video, what a sweetheart.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Enjoy your time with your babies!”

Although Jen is always sharing the most special moments of her life, she isn’t shy when it comes to opening up about the not-so-pretty situations, either. In fact, the Grammy winner praised her future hubby for transitioning into the role of Max’s stepdad during an appearance in early March.

“Max is the one who always gets in trouble in the house,” she explained. “And, he [was] like, ‘He’s the only one who never gets mad at me.’ [Alex] had so much patience with him because he’s all over the place and he’s the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second! All you hear through the house is ‘Max!’ all the time. Alex had this amazing patience with him.”

Here’s to hoping Jen shares more clips during her quarantine with her kids!

