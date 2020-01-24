Jennifer Lopez’s 11-Year-Old Twins Are Her Amor, Amor, Amor! Get to Know Emme and Max

If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez is better at than singing and acting, it’s being the doting mom of her two kids, 11-year-old twins Emme and Max. The Hustlers star first became the proud mama to her adorable children when she and ex-husband Marc Anthony welcomed them in February 2008.

Although Jen, 50, and the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer, 51, ended up getting a divorce in 2014 after marrying in 2004, the couple have expertly mastered coparenting. In addition to raising her kiddos alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez — plus being the stepmom to the former baseball star’s two daughters — Jen, Marc and their significant others have even been spotted hanging out. Aww!

Not only are the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s kids super cute, they’re also as talented as their famous mama. Jen proved her son and daughter take after her impressive performing chops as she once shared a video of them singing and playing the ukulele.

“My heart can’t take it… ♥️ #coconuts #familia #dinnertableserenade #música,” she captioned the clip of Emme and Max performing an acoustic cover of Vance Joy’s “Riptide.” Following the end of their adorable rendition, Jen’s little man can be seen saying, “Let’s do that again. I liked it!”

The Second Act star may be super proud of her mini-me kids, but she’s also dedicated to being the best mother ever. In fact, she told Variety she actually almost passed on her iconic role in Hustlers because she was heartbroken about having to spend so much time apart from Emme and Max.

“We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much,” she shared with the outlet in August 2019. “I was like, ‘I have to stay home with my kids and Alex.’”

Now that’s she older, Jen has learned a lot about parenting and is able to more comfortably juggle her Hollywood career with raising Emme and Max. Looking back, the “On the Floor” songstress — who is set to perform in the upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday, February 2 — is thankful to have struck the right chord between her professional side and relationships.

“There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK,” she confessed at the time. “And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.”

Get to know Jen’s kids, Emme and Max by scrolling through the gallery below!