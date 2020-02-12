She may be one of the busiest women in the industry, but Jennifer Lopez does not allow her packed scheduled to get in the way of spending special time with her daughter Emme.

“Jennifer is truly never not working. She is always working on something. She is the busiest person I know! And that’s how she likes it,” an insisder exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “She has a strong work ethic and wanted this career her entire life, so she never complains. … But Jen’s kids are getting to an age where they need and want her around more than they have in a while.”

“When the twins were babies, she was home all the time. But once they started school (homeschooling in their case) she got back into work mode,” the source continues. “Now, the kids are in school in Miami, as are Alex [Rodriguez‘s] kids. But Jennifer and Alex are splitting their time between NYC, LA and Miami, so they aren’t always around.” However, the entertainer’s eldest child still has quite the bond with her famous mom.

“Emme in particular has been asking her mom to settle down a but and spend more time near her in Miami. They are super close and Emme loves being around her mother,” the insider reveals. “She will go with her to the gym, to the studio, to rehearsals — she loves the lifestyle and is almost definitely going to follow in her parents footsteps and be an entertainer of some sort.”

“Jennifer knows she needs to slow down. Her kids mean more to her than anything,” the source adds. “But it goes against her nature to turn down work, so it’s a difficult adjustment for her.”

Jennifer Lopez, left, and her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz watch a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, in New York

The singer, 50, shares Emme and Max, both 11, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. She is also an important part of her fiancé’s daughters — Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

Jennifer and Emme recently hit the stage together at Super Bowl LIV, and the Hustlers actress couldn’t be more proud. “She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let it in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you. That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself],” the New York native told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her,” she added. Aww!

