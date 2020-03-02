Singer Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only one who’s smitten with her fiancé, Alex Rodriquez. Her 12-year-old son, Max, is, too! Jennifer, 50, recalled how much her little one adored the former baseball player in a new interview on Saturday, February 29.

“Max is the one who always gets in trouble in the house,” Jen explained. “And, he [was] like, ‘He’s the only one who never gets mad at me.’ [Alex] had so much patience with him because he’s all over the place and he’s the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second! All you hear through the house is ‘Max!’ all the time. Alex had this amazing patience with him.”

Jen’s 12-year-old twin daughter, Emme, also loves A-Rod. When the “All I Have” singer first started dating the athlete in 2017, she says her kids “really liked” him, even though J. Lo didn’t introduce him as her boyfriend.

“They just started seeing him come around and little by little we eased into it,” she said. However, after they went on a big “family trip” with her kids and A-Rod’s two daughters — Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 — everyone got to know each other better.

“That was a big step for us that we talked to them about. I was like, ‘We’re going to go on a trip with Alex — you know, Alex and his girls. Do you like Alex?’” Jen recalled. It didn’t take Max and Emme long to know their mom was seeing a really great guy. He’s been there through all of the best and worst times of their lives.

A-Rod was there when Emme showed off her amazing singing skills at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and when the musician accidentally fell on stage during her It’s My Party tour. He even gave J. Lo’s twins the best birthday shout-out ever on Sunday, February 23.

“Happy Birthday, Emme and Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life,” the dad of two wrote via Instagram. “I love you!”