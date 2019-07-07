He has her back! Alex Rodriguez rushed to Jennifer Lopez‘s aid with some beautiful encouraging words after his fiancée’s “tough” concert performance.

On Saturday, July 6, the singer, 49, shared a video to her YouTube page titled “It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One,” and is seen after a performance she did not feel went so well. “It was a tough show for me,” the hitmaker told the former athlete, 43, as she explained that she hit her head and began bleeding when she fell on stage. However, Alex was quick to make his love feel better.

“It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it!” the ESPN analyst gushed. “And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he gushed. “You were down and you still came back up and had the best show. … “You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.”

Those words were enough for the Second Act actress to smile, and tell her manager, Benny Medina, “Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen. That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever.” Cute!

The famous pair announced their engagement on March 6 during a vacation in the Bahamas after dating for two years. The couple will be blending their families too — Jennifer shares twins, Max and Emme, both 11, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Alex has daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

“It takes a lot of work, and it is the most important thing in both of our lives,” Alex once said on Today of being part of a blended family. He added that he and Jennifer are “actually making plans to spend a lot, lot more time with” their kids.

It is so incredible to see how close these two have become, and how important not only they are to each other, but to their families too!