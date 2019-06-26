Meant to be! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had quite the meeting when they first crossed paths in 2005 while they were both married to other people — and the singer hasn’t forgotten about that moment.

“We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds,” the 49-year-old said in an interview with Sports Illustrated published on Tuesday, June 25. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.” This important moment occurred almost 20 years ago in the tunnel at New York’s then Shea Stadium ahead of the subway series game. The former athlete, 43, was at the time playing for the Yankees.

Since the pair were married to other people at the time — Jennifer to fellow singer Marc Anthony and the ESPN analyst to Cynthia Scurtis — they didn’t hop into dating each other until 12 years later, when Alex would let the performer know just how he felt via text after their first date. “Actually, it was good game, because it was very unexpected and it was super flattering,” Jennifer told the outlet of Alex’s remarks on how she looked. “I wasn’t dressed very sexy.”

Today, the couple is now engaged to be married, as Alex proposed to the Second Act star in February with quite the ring. The power duo will also have a beautiful blended family — Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with her ex-husband Marc, 50, while the sports commenter has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with Cynthia.

It certainly seems like it was destiny for the pair to end up together — way back in 1998, during a sports interview, a 23-year-old Alex was asked “what a dream date” for him would be. No surprise here, but Alex quickly said, “Jennifer Lopez,” and added, “hopefully you can find me a date with her.” How sweet!

It’s been a longtime coming, but we are glad the couple found their way into each other’s lives!