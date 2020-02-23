What a family! Alex Rodriguez has always made it clear just how fortunate he feels to be in the lives of his fiancée Jennifer Lopez kids’ life— and he reminded the little ones of just that again.

The 44-year-old took some time and headed to Instagram to share a sweet message for his love’s kids, as the duo turned 12 years old. “Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!” the former ballplayer wrote alongside various photos of his little family.

People were loving the incredible post, as they made sure to respond with nothing but positivity. “Such a beautiful blended family,” one fan wrote. Another added, “You’re such a good bonus dad. They are lucky to have you.”

The Hustlers actress shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The pair tied the knot in 2004 before partying ways in 2014. As for the ESPN analyst, he has two children of his own — daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 — from a previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

The singer also took a moment to gush about her kids on her own Instagram. “I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies,” the entertainer sweetly wrote next to a throwback pic of Emme and Max. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!”

This happy bunch is clearly all about each other. In fact, Natasha and Ella even supported their stepsister after she hit the stage to perform with Jennifer during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV. “My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella gushed to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic.”

It is just so great to see how much love there is in this family!