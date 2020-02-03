Looks like we aren’t the only ones who enjoyed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl. Alex Rodriguez‘s two daughters — Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 — did too!

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella said about J. Lo’s 11-year-old daughter, to Entertainment Tonight.

Natasha added, “It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic.”

The teen also thought her soon-to-be stepmom did a really good job. “My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal,” she said. “Jennifer is over the moon … I’m so happy for her. She’s so proud of herself and she should be.”

J. Lo, 50, and Shakira, 43, lit up the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2. When the “Get Right” singer took the mic, her fiancé, A-Rod, 44, shared a video to Instagram of him and his daughters rocking out to the music.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” he captioned the clip. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

The Latina superstars stayed true to their word when they explained what their performance was going to be like at a press conference in Miami ahead of the big game.

“[It’s] very Shakira and very Jennifer,” the “Dinero” singer said. “That’s what you’re going to get from the performance. It’s a lot of energy, it’s very entertaining. There’s heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It’s packed with a lot of awesome moments.”

“When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls of the world to be able to have that, to see that … two Latinas doing this in this country at this time … it’s just very empowering for us,” she continued. “I’m very proud to be able to help set and push forth that message.”

We can’t wait to see what these two performers do next!