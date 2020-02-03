Aww! Alex Rodriguez proved he’s Hollywood’s most supportive fiancé as he praised Jennifer Lopez following her 2020 Super Bowl performance. The beloved baseball legend marveled over his future wife’s impressive halftime show as he took to Instagram on Sunday, February 2.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Alex, 44, captioned an adorable video of him dancing around on the field with daughter Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, following the iconic singer’s show-stopping performance. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

Ever since the 50-year-old beauty announced she’d be performing alongside Shakira during the 54th annual Super Bowl’s iconic halftime show in September 2019, Alex has been her non-stop support system. At the time of her big news, the former Yankee shared a super heartwarming post on his Instagram.

“So proud and SO EXCITED!” Alex gushed alongside a promotional photo of Jen and Shakira. “Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 [Miami] on [fire].”

As the 2020 Super Bowl approached, the Second Act star — who shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and is also the doting stepmom to Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 — spent a lot of time rehearsing. Although Jen gave fans very few details about her halftime performance, Alex couldn’t help but give a glimpse inside the superstar’s practice sessions.

“Super Bowl rehearsal with Natasha,” the proud dad captioned a series of photos of him and his eldest daughter in late December. “These days it’s the only way I can get her to spend time with her old man (see cane), but I’ll take it.” Aww!

LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

During Jen’s rehearsals the following day, Alex came to the rescue as he took a trip to the local ice cream store and picked up a ton of sweet treats for his fiancée’s backup dancers. “All they wanted was a little ice cream,” the Back in the Game star captioned a video that featured Jen amid the sea of young performers. Aww!

The doting dad also shared a super sexy video of the Grammy winner showing off her dance moves. “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping,” he jokingly captioned the video of Jen, who can be seen donning a crop top and leggings while belly dancing to “Move Ya Body” by Nina Sky.

Way to kill it, Jen!