While Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven’t revealed much when it comes to their wedding day, one thing is certain: the singer’s son will be walking her down the aisle.

The 50-year-old recently told Entertainment Tonight that her only son Max, 11, will “of course” be by her side when she makes her way towards her love. However, where the wedding will be isn’t clear yet. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans,” the Hustlers actress explained to the outlet. “We’re talking about a lot of places but I don’t know yet.”

The power couple — who announced their engagement in March — will be blending their families soon. Aside from Max, Jennifer also has a daughter Emme, also 11, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. As for the former athlete, he has two children — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11. However the Second Act star’s little one may have to wait a bit before walking his mom down the aisle, especially since the special day may not occur for some time.

“I have a movie I’m shooting in October [Marry Me] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now,” the World of Dance judge told ES Magazine of why she and the ESPN analyst won’t say their I dos yet. “And until October, [Alex] has the World Series in baseball. We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it.”

Although, all of this does not mean that Jennifer isn’t about getting married. “[Marriage is] important for both of us,” she explained. “We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that. … Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn’t, really.” So true!

We can’t wait to see how the pair’s day comes together!