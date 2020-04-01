Have mercy! John Stamos pulled on the heartstrings of Full House fans everywhere when he shared the clever way he repurposed the “iconic” yellow and blue plaid couch from the beloved sitcom.

“Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?” the 56-year-old hunk jokingly captioned an adorable photo of his 13-month-old son, Billy, standing next to the famous piece of furniture on Tuesday, March 31.

John revealed he’s using the familiar-looking couch as a way to keep his little man from accessing unwanted areas and rooms of their home. In the snapshot, Billy can be seen trying to reach a stairway that was blocked off by the ’90s-themed sofa.

As longtime fans know, the loveseat became an illustrious part of the Tanner family household — where John’s character, Uncle Jesse, lived — throughout Full House‘s eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The yellow and blue staple even appeared in Netflix’s sequel series, Fuller House, since the first episode aired in 2016.

The Grandfathered star’s comments section was flooded with messages from fans who couldn’t help but gush over the heartwarming — and hilarious — moment. “That would be both. Also, greatest thing I have seen,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “I can’t believe you own it!!!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “That’s so awesome. 😍Iconic for sure.”

Since John has been cooped up with his family at home amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, he’s been trying to keep wife Caitlin McHugh and their little bundle of joy entertained. Prior to sharing the super cute pic of Billy and the famous couch, the doting dad uploaded the sweetest video of them singing in bed.

Instagram

“‘It’s a Small World’ family sing-along turned into a small disaster!” the General Hospital actor captioned a clip of him, Caitlyn, 33, and little Billy, adding the hashtags “#bedjams,” “#quarantine” and “#stayhome” at the end of his post.

Just when we thought we couldn’t get enough of John’s sweetest moments as a father, Caitlyn previously revealed they are looking to have another child. The Random Tropical Paradise actress told Entertainment Tonight in October 2019 that although they’re “not [pregnant] yet,” they “are trying” for baby No. 2. “We’ll see,” she continued at the time, “hopefully in the new year we’ll be able to add to our family.”