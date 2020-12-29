Soleil Moon Frye’s Family Comes First: Meet the Sitcom Star’s 4 Kids With Estranged Husband Jason

Soleil Moon Frye is holding her four children close amid her separation from estranged husband Jason Goldberg. The Punky Brewster alum and the TV producer are focusing on coparenting their kids, Poet, Jagger, Lyric and Story, after announcing they split following 22 years of marriage.

“Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year,” the former sitcom star’s rep told People in late December 2020. “Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

Soleil and Jason’s romance began in the late 1990s. The Staging Christmas actress and the former Punk’d executive producer tied the knot in 1998, and enjoyed seven years of wedded bliss before welcoming their eldest child, Poet, in 2005. Their daughter’s arrival was followed by Jagger in 2008, Lyric in 2014, and Story in 2016.

Over the years, Soleil and her estranged hubby shared countless wonderful memories. On the 10th anniversary of their wedding day in 2008, the Killing Secret actress and the film creator renewed their vows at the stunning home they shared in Hollywood Hills, California. At the time, Soleil marveled over the unforgettable moment.

“Besides the days my children were born – and my first wedding – it was the best night of my life,” the showbiz beauty gushed to People, recalling the “magical” day surrounded by their beloved children, family and friends.

Soleil and Jason’s love story may have come to an end, but the former duo will always have love and respect for each other. Fortunately for the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, she feels luckier than ever to have an amazing man as the dad of her children.

While celebrating Father’s Day in June 2020, Soleil uploaded the sweetest tribute for Jason, which included a loving message and various photos of the hunk and their kids. “Happy, happy Father’s Day!” she captioned the post. “A lot of babies and a whole lot of love.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the former couple’s four kids.