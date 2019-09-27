We are so about this! Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor made their first red carpet appearance together since reuniting after being apart for quite some time.

On Thursday, September 26, the back again couple were seen at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala. The TV personality, 44, was looking very fancy in a nicely trimmed and sleek navy suit, while his gal, 27, went the nude-colored dress route, all topped off with a matching silver clutch. The happy pair first started dating in 2013, but called it quits in 2014. However, that wasn’t the end of things. Not at all.

After getting back together in 2016, the duo once again broke up. Although, you guessed it, the tide has turned again — and the American Idol host hinted at that fact during a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan when he revealed that his longtime love would be joining he and his family at Thanksgiving this year.

Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“The answer’s ‘yes,’” the on-air radio personality said on TV after revealing that his sister, Meredith, asked him if Shayna would be making an appearance in the Seacrest household. “I really went for it. I had to know about your love life and what was going on,” his sibling chimed in.

“Meredith, this is national television live,” Ryan joked. “That’ll be enough. That’ll be enough.”

It should come as no surprise that Ryan and Shayna are giving it one more shot, especially since the producer couldn’t help but gush about the blonde beauty while they were together previously.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

“For the last six months, we both wake up an hour earlier than we used to so we have time together to work out, take a walk, take our time without having to rush. … It’s been wonderful,” Ryan told People at the time of his relationship with the model. The two even discussed having a little one together.

“Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well, but I’ve always tried to put life into a master schedule with deadlines, and I don’t want to do that [with Shayna],” Ryan explained to the outlet. “We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow.”

Well, now that they are together again perhaps they can give this whole making a family thing a reality!