Nothing will get in the way of Kelly Clarkson‘s kids being her No. 1 “priority.” Following the news of the American Idol alum’s divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, a source tells Closer Weekly the former couple are doing everything they can to coparent their blended brood of children.

“They’re on board about moving forward with coparenting as their prime concern,” the insider exclusively shares on Thursday, June 11. Since Kelly, 38, filed for divorce from Brandon, 43, on June 4, the beloved singer is focusing on being the best mom to her little ones, as well as the stepmom to Brandon’s eldest children, Savannah and Seth.

“They’re working on making this transition as easy as possible for all their kids — she considers his kids hers,” the source explains, referring to the music executive’s teenage daughter and son with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. “It’s going to be an emotionally tough road ahead. All four kids are very close.”

Closer Weekly confirmed Kelly and Brandon’s split on Thursday, June 11. According to court documents filed just a week earlier, the “Because of You” songstress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for going their separate ways.

While their split is shocking to fans, the insider tells Closer the “last thing either of them wanted” was a divorce. Unfortunately, the Voice coach and the entertainment guru — who tied the knot in October 2013 — “grew apart,” especially after being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to calling it quits, Kelly and Brandon were in lockdown at their ranch home in Montana. In mid-March, another insider previously told Closer how Kelly was making the most of her time off with Brandon and their clan.

“Kelly [is] by far one of the busiest women in Hollywood. So this mandatory shutdown has forced her to re-evaluate her schedule and figure out a better way to spend quality time with her family, especially her husband,” the separate source explained.

However, the recent insider tells Closer their lockdown didn’t go as planned. “Clearly, isolating together was their test … their one last shot at saving the marriage,” the source says. “But it didn’t work.”

It’s no surprise the “Stronger” singer is still determined to raise her family with her ex despite ending things with Brandon. While exclusively chatting with Closer in June 2018, Kelly revealed why motherhood will always take precedence over her hectic Hollywood career.

“While I love music, my family comes first,” she dished at the time. “There are days where s–t hits the fan, and I’m crying because there’s not enough time to do everything. But that’s [every] mom. You’re molding lives and you don’t want to suck at it!”

