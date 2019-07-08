What can we say? Some marriages just don’t last forever! But when you and your significant other decide to get a divorce, share the kids and split your wealth all while living in Hollywood, things can get a little messy. And by a little messy we mean take a very long time to break up.

If your anything like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gwyneth Paltrow or Mariah Carey, you know separating from your significant other is a very exhausting process. It’s actually so difficult that the Shakespeare in Love star, 46, called it “conscious uncoupling” when she and her first husband, Chris Martin, called it quits in 2016.

“We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner,” the pair said in a statement at the time while referencing their two kids — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.

Now, Gwyn and the Coldplay frontman, 42, have both moved on. The Iron Man star is currently married to the American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk and Chris is dating actress Dakota Johnson.

Scroll below to see some of the longest celebrity divorces of all time!