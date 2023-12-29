To be honest, the size of our disdain for washing a mountain of dishes is rivaled only by the enjoyment we get from a delicious home-cooked meal — but on busy days, the former often wins out and we end up ordering in. That’s why we were delighted to find the new cookbook Dinner Tonight from bestselling author Alex Snodgrass. “To some people, taking shortcuts, like cooking in one pot, can mean less flavor, but rest assured that the recipes in this book are some of my absolute favorites, streamlined to be as straightforward as possible by using a minimal number of pots and pans but never sacrificing taste,” says Snodgrass of her flavor-packed one-pan meals. Try one tonight!

Curried Chili

Serves 4

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 cups diced yellow onion

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 lbs. ground beef

1 (1″) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

4 tsp. curry powder

1 tsp. cumin

1⁄2 tsp. coriander

1⁄2 tsp. turmeric

1⁄2 tsp. smoked paprika

1⁄4 tsp. cayenne

1 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 (15-oz.) can tomato sauce

1⁄2 cup beef broth

1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained

1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium-high. Add onion, jalapeño and garlic; cook 4 minutes.

2. Add beef and ginger; cook 8 minutes. Add spices; cook 2 minutes.

3. Stir in next 3 ingredients. Bring to a boil, then turn to low. Cover and simmer 20 minutes.

4. Stir in chickpeas. Cover; cook 10 minutes.

5. Ladle chili into bowls. If desired, top with sour cream, golden raisins, cilantro and pepper. Serve with a wedge of lime.

Per Serving: 565 calories, 54g protein, 41g carbs, 10g fiber, 10g sugar, 21g fat

Greek Chicken and Orzo Bake

Serves 4

1 1⁄2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1⁄2 cup sliced shallot

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed, cut into 2″ pieces

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄2 cup white wine

3⁄4 cup orzo

1 (14-oz.) can quartered artichokes, drained

1 cup chicken broth

1 tsp. oregano

1⁄2 cup pitted kalamata olives

1/2 cup feta cheese

1. Heat oven to 400°F. Season chicken with spice blend*. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high. Brown chicken 2 minutes. per side; remove.

2. Turn to medium, add next 5 ingredients; cook 4 minutes. Add wine; cook 2 minutes. Add next 4 ingredients; simmer. Add chicken and olives.

3. Bake 10 minutes. Top with feta; bake 10 minutes. Cool 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

*For spice blend: Mix 1⁄2 tsp. each pepper, cumin and oregano, 1 tsp. each paprika and salt, and 1⁄4 tsp. cayenne.

Per Serving: 455 calories, 29g protein, 59g carbs, 22g fiber, 7g sugar, 15g fat

Fish With White Bean Puttanesca

Serves 4

2 (15-oz.) cans cannellini beans, drained

1 (13.8-oz.) carton chopped tomatoes

1⁄2 cup halved and sliced shallot 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3⁄4 cup pitted kalamata olives, torn in half

2 tbsp. capers, drained

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 small lemon, thinly sliced, seeds removed

4 skinless halibut, cod or other whitefish fillets

1. Heat oven to 375°F. In a 9 × 13″ baking dish, toss first 9 ingredients, 2 tbsp. oil and 1⁄2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Nestle in lemon slices.

2. Place fish on top of bean mixture, drizzle with remaining oil and sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper.

3. Roast until fish is cooked and flakes easily, 18 to 20 minutes.

4. Plate fish and top with puttanesca. Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired.

Per Serving: 541 calories, 46g protein, 57g carbs, 19g fiber, 14g sugar, 18g fat