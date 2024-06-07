Television personality Vanna White is making some serious cash! Throughout the decades she’s been cohosting Wheel of Fortune, the beloved letter-turning model has earned an impressive net worth.

What Is Vanna White’s Net Worth?

Thanks to her gig on the game show, which she landed in 1982, Vanna’s estimated net worth is $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To date, Vanna tapped letters on the long-running game show for more than 6,000 episodes and has worn over 5,700 gowns.

There’s no denying Vanna has established herself as an icon on Wheel of Fortune, but the Emmy-winning program actually wasn’t where she made her TV debut. The Looker actress first appeared on The Price Is Right in June 1980. Although she didn’t show up to the game show as a hostess, Vanna was featured as one of the competitors who made it to “Contestants’ Row.” During that time, the series’ legendary host Bob Barker was the life of the program until he retired in 2007 and was replaced by comedian Drew Carey.

Vanna got her first taste of Hollywood fame when she began appearing on Wheel of Fortune as a substitute TV personality. When former letter-turner Susan Stafford left the show in 1982, Vanna was quickly chosen as her replacement. The blonde beauty did such an amazing job on the entertainment program, she was given a full-time gig after just three months of filling in.

Since then, Vanna has left a major mark on the world of game show entertainment. Aside from the last few decades joining forces with Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, the beloved hostess has also acted in a handful of films. In 1998, she starred in the comedy Goddess of Love, as well as Graduation Day in 1981, Naked Gun 33 1/3 in 1994, Two Tickets to Paradise in 2006 and more.

What Is Vanna White’s Annual Salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanna earns a salary of $10 million per year. Vanna was previously married to ex-husband George Santo Pietro. The former couple — who tied the knot in 1990 but divorced in 2002 — owned lavish properties during their time together. Since they split two decades ago, she used her income to invest in apartment buildings, as well as flipping houses. They share two children together, Nikko and Gigi.

The actress’ massive net worth is also thanks to the plethora of other gigs she picked up throughout her career. On top of modeling for Playboy and other notable outlets, she created her own line of yarns with Lion Brand Yarns called “Vanna’s Choice,” and published a handful of books on how to sew.

Is Vanna White Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Although Vanna has been dominating the game show business for the last 40 years, don’t expect to see her waving goodbye anytime soon.

While previously chatting with Closer about the possibility of retirement, the TV icon revealed why she doesn’t plan on calling it quits. “I love my job … so you’re going to see me for a while,” she exclusively shared in December 2019. “[I love] how happy we make people … and rich! I mean, how many times do you show up every day and give money away to change people’s lives?”

In June 2023, Pat announced he was retiring from Wheel of Fortune. Shortly after the announcement, Vanna extended her contract on the show through the 2016 season. Pat marked his final episode of the show in June 2024, after more than 40 years of working with Vanna. She admitted that she considered retiring along with him but ultimately decided against it.

“I don’t know. When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too,” she admitted during an interview with TV Insider in May 2024. “But I’m not ready! We’ll see toward the end of those two years how I feel. I thank God after all these years that I still love my job.”

She shared some kind words for Pat before his final episode of the show aired.

“We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated. … Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you. As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by,” she said in a video with tears in her eyes.