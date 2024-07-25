Josh Hall Breaks Silence After Filing For Divorce From Christina

In his first social media post since news of his divorce from Christina Hall broke, Josh Hall had a very simple message.

In his Instagram Stories, the realtor posted a photo of him standing in what looked to be a forest with his back facing the camera on Wednesday, July 24. He simply captioned the photo with a prayer hands emoji. The location of the photo was not immediately made clear.

Josh’s divorce filing came on July 16, with him listening his date of separation from Christina, 41, as July 8. In her filing, Christina claimed their date of separation was July 7. He is asking for spousal support while she is asking for his request for spousal support to be denied.

An insider told Closer about some of the reasons behind their shocking split after the news broke and rocked the HGTV world.

“Apparently, it wasn’t anything dramatic, like cheating, they just weren’t seeing eye to eye anymore. It’s been going on for a while,” the source said.

“They just started drifting apart, and the farther they drifted, the more they realized that the spark was gone. Eventually, they both realized that nothing was going to change, that’s when they decided to end it,” the insider added.

Courtesy of Josh Hall/Instagram

While Christina deleted many of her photos with Josh, 43, from her Instagram account, Josh has kept pictures with his estranged wife on his account at the time of publication. He last posted a video on his page on June 13, appearing in a clip with Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

At the time, the trio, along with Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, were working on their new show, The Flip Off. Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, have since confirmed that the show will be moving forward without Josh amid news of his divorce from Christina.

“We support her,” Heather told E! News on July 23, adding that Christina will “get through this” difficult period in her personal life.

Tarek, who shares kids Taylor and Brayden with Christina, chimed in to say, “Life’s tough, s–t happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”

Christina is also a mom to son Hudson, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Ant Anstead. She and Josh did not welcome any children together, however, he previously spoke out about becoming a stepfather to her children.

“It’s adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I’ve got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do,” he told Entertainment Tonight of some of the changes in his life since marrying Christina in a secret ceremony in October 2021. “But I think it’s very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I’ll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become.”

Josh, who has appeared on Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, also opened up about his parenting style.

“Christina is the one who says. ‘Whatever you want,'” he told the outlet. “… I haven’t been around these kids their whole lives, but the time I have been they already know, ‘If Josh says no, go ask Mom.'”