If there’s one thing more important in Celine Dion‘s life than her legendary music career, it’s the role she plays as the mom of her three kids. Because the “I’m Alive” songstress adores her family so much, she’s always smiling in photos with her three sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

Since Celine is one of music’s most iconic artists, her children have been in the spotlight for the majority of their lives. Though the “My Heart Will Go On” singer tries to shield her kiddos from the Hollywood limelight, they’ve made rare appearances at red carpet events, as well as on their mom’s Instagram, throughout the years.

Celine’s road to motherhood goes back more than two decades when she welcomed her eldest son, René-Charles, in January 2005. The Grammy Award winner and her late husband, René Angélil, expanded their family when their twins, Nelson and Eddy, arrived in October 2010.

The “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” crooner and the Canadian talent manager — who married in 1994 — raised their kiddos together for a number of years until René’s tragic death in January 2016. The musical producer died at age 73 of throat cancer, which he battled for more than two years.

Celine was devasted to lose her husband of more than 22 years, but following his death, she did everything she could to stay positive for their boys. “I really, really want to prove to my kids their mother is strong,” she told People in May 2016.

Though it’s been more than five years since the singer’s heartbreaking death, Celine said she still feels René “within” her. “I see him through the eyes of my children every day,” she told host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November 2019. “I’m so passionate about life, and I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons.”

The Golden Globe winner also dished why she’s keeping the door to the dating world open — even though she has no intentions of finding a new man. “René always insisted the show must go on,” she explained to People, while echoing her sentiment during her chat with Andy. “It doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life,” she explained on WWHL. “If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great, because I’m still in love [with René].”

