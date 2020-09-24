If there’s one thing Celine Dion can’t bear, it’s disappointing her fans. So when the superstar singer postponed her Courage World Tour earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she felt absolutely heartbroken.

“It left her in tears,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “Celine hated letting down her fans, but she obviously had no control over the situation.”

Now, the 52-year-old songstress “can’t wait” to conquer the stage once again after recently announcing new tour dates starting in March 2021. The icon’s world tour will kick off at the La Défense Arena in Paris on March 19 and end in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 24.

“I know how difficult this year has been for so many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days ahead,” says Celine, 52. “I can’t wait to sing and dance with all of you again!”

Performing and engaging with her fans has always been the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s greatest passion. However, the time off has been good for the star and for her three children, René-Charles, 19, and 9-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, whom she shares with her late husband, René Angélil.

“Celine is seeing this much deserved break as an opportunity to relax and wind down before things get busy again,” says the insider. “She’s also spending quality time with her kids. Celine is career-driven, but her children will always come first.”

Recently, the family’s been enjoying the natural beauty of the Grammy winner’s home province, Quebec, where they visited a farm and strolled among the apple trees. “The adrenaline that goes on onstage — you bring it home at night, and that’s why it’s difficult to relax,” says Celine, who finds peace in life’s simpler pleasures, like playing board games and watching movies with her kids.

While the iconic entertainer — who was married to the late talent manager from 1994 until his death in 2016 — appreciates the time off, "she hasn't put her music on the back burner," explains the insider. "She continues to write and is always singing, even at home. She likes to keep busy and can't wait to be on the go again."

There’s no doubt Celine is going to rock the stage.