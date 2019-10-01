Her career might be at all-time high, but it seems Céline Dion may be preoccupied with keeping tabs on her three sons. While recently chatting with ET, the beloved songstress opened up about her boys’ dating lives and joked that her 8-year-old twins are already interested in the finding girlfriends.

“It’s already happening! My 18-year-old — well, first of all, let’s talk about the twins,” the 51-year-old beauty, who is the mom of eldest son René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy with late husband René Angélil, jokingly told the outlet.

“They’re going to be 9 soon, and three, four years already, every time they go to a bounce house or bowling or a place to play, they come back and they say, ‘Um, we met some new friends tonight,” she hilariously explained. “And then [they’ll] say ‘Yeah, he has two girlfriends.'”

Céline continued, “I don’t know if they know the meaning between friends and girlfriends.” LOL!

The proud mama also revealed that her eldest son is already off the market! “I have an 18-year-old who has a girlfriend and she’s very sweet,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer revealed to the outlet, adding that “he’s so much in love right now.” “I approve because she has a sense of etiquette.”

Céline, who lost her longtime husband in January 2016 after he suffered a heart attack at age 73, also opened up about her biggest fear as her kids enter their dating years. “Because all of our hearts have been broken one way or another and you don’t want your child’s heart to be broken,” she said. “And I hope that never happens to them, but life will decide that.”

Although the fashion icon’s kids are eager to jump in the dating pond, Céline recently revealed the feeling isn’t mutual when it comes to her interest in finding a partner. During an appearance on Today in mid-September, the “Because You Loved Me” songstress revealed she isn’t putting herself out there just yet.

“I don’t date. I’m not ready to date. I’m very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me — they make me laugh, but I miss to be touched,” she confessed. “I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, ‘You’re beautiful.’ I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do.”

Single or dating, we hope Céline is happy either way! At least she has her doting kiddos.