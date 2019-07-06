Sure, they might be a part of the royal family, but that doesn’t mean that Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, don’t have fun — and they proved that recently by having a ball at a Celine Dion concert.

The pair were spotted at the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on Friday, July 6, as they enjoyed themselves while watching the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 51, perform. Beatrice, 30, was seen wearing a belted shirt-style dress, matched with some white sneakers. On the other hand, Eugenie, 29, also donned a dress.

The siblings made some time to spend with each other, even while both are quite busy these days. Eugenie just married her husband Jack Brooksbank in 2018. The royal recently shared some beautiful words for her man in honor of his birthday. “Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting,” the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew wrote alongside a picture of the pair.

“To quote you from a few months ago ‘you light up my life,'” she added. So sweet! While Beatrice isn’t married, she has attended numerous functions, and was recently seen on a date with new beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Scroll on down below to see Eugenie and Beatrice having a great time!