Celine Dion Loves to Dress Up for Herself! Here’s 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About the Singer

How much do you know about Celine Dion? Other than her incredible onstage personality, her late husband, René Angélil, and her kids — René-Charles, 18, and Nelson and Eddy, both 8 — we’re guessing not much!

Outside the spotlight, Celine lives a very casual life with her family and she wouldn’t trade it for the world. “I am a woman assuming her own destiny, full of energy and in love with life,” the singer gushed to Closer Weekly this past May. “I am discovering myself more and more. At 51, I have the sense that I am at my pinnacle!”

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Scroll below to read five facts you never knew about Celine!