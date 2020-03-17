Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Ben Affleck’s Rumored Girlfriend Ana De Armas

Ever since Ben Affleck was spotted smooching a brunette beauty in Costa Rica on March 12, fans have been dying to know who the lucky lady is. Well, it appears the actress Ana de Armas is the Batman actor’s potential new lover!

Ben, 47, first met the Knives Out actress, 31, when they began filming their upcoming thriller movie Deep Water late last year. Days before the rumored duo were caught locking lips on the beach, they were also spotted hanging out in her hometown of Cuba.

Eyewitness Luz Escobar, who noticed the Good Will Hunting alum and Ana in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory on March 5, told InTouch Weekly all about the encounter. Although the onlooker said the two appeared to be just “friends,” she noted Ben and Ana did seem “very close.”

An insider even previously told InTouch that Ben and Ana actually met before they were cast opposite each other in their new flick — which is set to be released in theaters on November 13, 2020.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” the source previously explained. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent.”

While the Gone Girl star — who is the proud dad of kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — seems infatuated with his new fling, the source dished the feeling is mutual. “Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person,” they revealed. “She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn five facts about Ben’s potential new girlfriend, Ana!