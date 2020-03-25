Since Jennifer Garner‘s three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, are out of school amid the coronavirus outbreak, the actress has her hands full trying to keep them entertained. An insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly that since Los Angeles “is on lockdown” to limit the spread of COVID-19, “she’s having to keep them occupied in other ways.”

“They’ve closed all the hiking trails in L.A., so to get some fresh air, she’ll take them for walks on the beach and in the park … or they’ll play soccer or skateboard in the yard,” the source dishes, noting the 13 Going on 30 star is continuing to keep 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel active.

“She doesn’t want the children being glued to their iPads or playing computer games all day,” the insider explains. “So to keep them busy, they’ll bake and decorate cakes together — the kitchen is a complete mess afterward, but she doesn’t care.”

The source tells Closer that spending time in the kitchen has been a really fun bonding experience for the Academy Award winner — who shares her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck — and her eldest child. “Violet takes after her mom and is a great cook so she helps Jen make dinner.”

Jen may be keeping her famous brood amused at home with fun games and activities, but the insider adds she’s not allowing them to slack when it comes to their schoolwork.

“Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean the kids aren’t being educated,” the source insists. “Jen’s teaching them from home and they have access to online classes.” You go, mama!

On March 22, the beloved Alias alum offered her Instagram followers a way to cope with social distancing as she shared a recipe for baking English muffins. Not only did Jen upload an adorable tutorial of her whipping up the scrumptious goods, but she also joked about how much her kids love to eat them.

“At the top of the comfort food list around here: @huckcafe’s Homemade English Muffins,” she wrote in the caption. “There is a fresh batch quickly disappearing from my counter and I thought you might like them too. I am reposting my own #PretendCookingShow (is that even allowed?) I was thinner then, but am happier now.”

We know Jen is doing everything to keep her kiddos safe during this scary time!

