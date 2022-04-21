In the early ‘90s, Jennifer Garner’s career was just getting started when she began snagging roles in some of the most popular television series like Law & Order and Significant Others. Soon after, she became an in-demand actress thanks to her role in the science fiction series Alias which began airing in 2001. Longtime fans of the Golden Globe winner may be shocked to find out some surprising facts about her.

Jennifer starred in Alias for five seasons until the show came to an end in 2006. In between her television takeover, the Texas native appeared in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can and costarred in 2003’s Daredevil with now-ex-husband Ben Affleck. In 2004, Jennifer landed the role in which she became best known, portraying Jenna Rink in the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 alongside Mark Ruffalo.

The pair reunited in the 2022 science fiction film The Adam Project, a reunion that fans of the cult classic rom-com were ecstatic to see. Working together again was a fun blast from the past for both Jennifer and Mark.

“I know he was excited to be with me and I was too. We had a great time,” she said about their reunion during a March 2022 interview with People.

Aside from her marvelous acting career, Jennifer is a proud mom of three kids, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple got married in 2005 and announced their split 10 years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

They became parents for the first time in 2005 when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Violet Anne Affleck. Their second daughter, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, was born in 2009. Their son, Samuel Affleck, arrived in 2012. Though they are no longer together and have moved on with other partners, Jennifer and Ben prioritize coparenting their children.

“The main thing is these kids — and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them,” the Elektra star told Vanity Fair in February 2016. “Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.”

