Twinning! Jennifer Garner and her 14-year-old daughter, Violet, looked practically identical as they strolled around Los Angeles on Monday, April 13. Of course, the two ladies looked super stylish for their afternoon breath of fresh air.

The 47-year-old sported a pair of blue jeans and a navy shirt, while her mini-me rocked a striped sweater and a funky patterned skirt. Both brunette beauties let their hair down and wore round glasses.

The 13 Going on 30 actress is hardly ever seen without her eldest daughter. “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” a source told In Touch exclusively in December 2019. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

Violet seems like the best big sister to her younger siblings — Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “Violet’s extremely protective of Seraphina and Samuel and really watches out for her siblings,” the insider shared. “She’s extremely mature for her age.”

As for what piques the teen’s interests, “she loves sports, especially soccer,” the source continued. “They play in tournaments with other kids but also have a blast practicing with Ben [Affleck] in his backyard! Samuel gets involved, too.”

Jen and her ex do their best to coparent their three children after their split in 2015. “Everyone seems to be moving on,” another insider exclusively told In Touch in March. “Ben has Ana [de Armas], he’s working a lot and more importantly, he’s clean and sober. It was a long ride, and a very bumpy road to get to this place in their lives, but Jen and Ben are both happy and grateful, they’re in a better place today.”

While everything is peachy between Jen and her former flame, her current relationship with John Miller is going “great,” the source revealed. He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.”

“[John]’s very independent and likes to take things slow. He has a young daughter that he’s also coparenting, so he’s not trying to insert himself in Jen’s public life,” the insider shared.

Scroll below to see pictures of the mother-daughter duo twinning on their spring walk!