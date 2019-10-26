Don’t expect to see Jennifer Garner‘s kids on Instagram anytime soon. The Alias actress opened up about why she is hesitant to let daughter Violet, 13, join the social media platform that she herself is queen of.

“Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure. My daughter’s at an all-girl school, and it’s such a huge problem,” Jennifer told Katie Couric on the newest episode of her podcast, “Next Question With Katie Couric.” “She’ll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why because I’m on there and it’s something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do.”

When it comes to why she doesn’t let Violet sign up, the 13 Going on 30 actress has a solid reason.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I just say, ‘When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation,'” Jennifer added. “‘But everything you look at, I don’t see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don’t see it.'”

Jennifer — who is also mom to daughter Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — admitted that she only joined Instagram because of her organic baby food company, Once Upon a Farm. Even then, she did so “kicking and screaming” but quickly decided that she would do it her own way and do what “felt right” for her.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised by Jennifer telling her kids they can’t do something. After all, during her September 12 appearance on The Tonight Show, she told host Jimmy Fallon she is the queen of saying no.

“If you’re like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything,” the Peppermint star — who also said they get a “Yes Day” as well — said. “They call me the dragon. They have all those names for me.”