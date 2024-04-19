It’s been 30 years since John Travolta portrayed Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. The actor has so many fond memories of working on the set of the 1994 film.

“It was epic and it evolved,” John, 70, told People at the Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary red carpet and panel on Thursday, April 18. “The audiences made this movie what it was, and it wasn’t overnight. It took about a year of evolution. In those days, movies stayed in the theaters for a year. So, by the end of the year of it being, it was planetarily epic.”

The Golden Globe winner was joined on the red carpet by castmates Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Harvey Keitel. His daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, also joined him for the big night. Ella, 24, looked stunning in a brown and red dress with black heels as she supported her father.

“Oh my gosh, it’s surreal,” Ella told Entertainment Tonight of attending the celebration. “It’s amazing. We’ve been having fun the whole ride over here, so it’s gonna be really nice.”

John told the outlet that he waited until his daughter turned 18 before letting her watch Pulp Fiction for the first time.

“She loved all of it,” he gushed. “She’s a film buff. She has good taste in film. She’s got it.”

Ella was incredibly inspired by her dad’s performance in the cinematic masterpiece.

“Obviously, I spent my whole life hearing about it and seeing clips of it, but then when I saw it, it’s a perfect movie,” she shared. “It’s the definition of a perfect movie. It’s inspiring for someone who is aspiring to be an actress.”

Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

John’s Pulp Fiction performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

“I never had preconceived ideas of actually what I needed or should have, but it kind of found me more than I found it, because Quentin was such a die-hard fan of mine that he had this fantasy of working with me in something,” he added of the iconic role.

“It wasn’t necessarily Pulp Fiction. It could have been anything. And then, it suddenly found its way into that movie,” the New Jersey native shared. “After a couple of meetings when he said, ‘Maybe I won’t go this way. Maybe I’ll go the Travolta way.’ Because he had talked about [From] Dusk Till [Dawn].”