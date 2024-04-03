Kristin Davis showed off her natural glow in a photo shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 2. The post came just after she opened up about being “ridiculed” by critics of her appearance.

“Jet lagged, but the Kenya hair is worth it ❤️ #throwback,” Kristin, 59, captioned the photo. The comments section flooded with praise for the star, with one fan writing, “Natural and gorgeous.” Another wrote, “You really look great without makeup!!!”

The Sex and the City actress previously addressed hate comments she received about her appearance after getting fillers.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she told The Telegraph in June 2023. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Kristin also admitted that she got Botox in her face and was pleased with the results.

“I was super-excited I didn’t have to have my lateral lines,” she told the outlet. “But I didn’t do anything else for a long time.”

The Emmy nominee revealed that she had work done on her lips, which she later expressed some regrets about.

“No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she said. “But luckily, I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people.”

Despite all of the chatter about her appearance online, Kristin has found a way to block out the noise and is focused on raising her two adopted kids, Gemma and Wilson.

While her Sex and the City character, Charlotte York, got married twice on the show, Kristin has never been married in real life.

“We have very different lifestyles, you know?” she said of the differences between her and her iconic HBO character during an episode of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s podcast, “Best Friend Energy.” “I’m not married, I have never been married, it’s not my thing. I was never focused on it.”

But sources say she might have romance on her horizon with John Travolta. While filming their new movie, the costars became “flirty friends.”

“Kristin would definitely be receptive,” an insider told Closer. “but she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up.”

Kristin “has been saying John’s a cool guy and telling people how funny he is,” the source added.