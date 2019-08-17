Even though Blake Shelton has been dating Gwen Stefani — someone who is almost the opposite of him — it doesn’t mean that he has changed who he is, and pal Trace Adkins can speak on that.

“He just really hasn’t changed, you know?” Trace, 57, told Us Weekly and others at the Los Angeles premiere for Bennett’s War on Tuesday, August 13. “Somebody asked me today, ‘Of all the country artists you know, which one do you think is really a country guy? The most authentic?’ And … you know, it’s Blake. He lives the life. He really does.”

The country singer added that The Voice judge “does well and conducts himself well out here in civilization, but he’d rather be in Oklahoma … in the middle of the woods.” Trace isn’t the only fellow country artist that Blake has heard from when it comes to his relationship — Garth Brooks has chimed in as well.

“I got a text from my man here earlier that said, ‘Hey, man, we got your dressing room set up for you,'” Blake recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “And he sent me a picture and it was a paper that said ‘Mr. Stefani‘ on it.” Blake continued and added that the ‘Friends in Low Places’ singer has been “bullying” him “a little bit.”

“It sucks because Garth is kind of off-limits,” Blake quipped. “You can’t mess with him because he’s like the godfather of country music.”

The happy couple have been dating for quite some time now, and have become very serious. “She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level,” the country crooner once said. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is.”

“I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understand if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way,'” he added. So sweet!