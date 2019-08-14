Too cute! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton documented their adorable date night to check out the premiere of Bennett’s War on August 13 in Burbank, California. The A-list duo shared a lot of laughs as they filmed their close friends, like Trace Adkins, walk the red carpet while they watched from a room above.

The “Hollaback Girl” artist posted videos on her Instagram Story that showed her sitting on her hunky beau’s lap and stealing a quick kiss. One thing is for sure: Over three years later and they seem just as smitten over each other as when they first started dating.

At the premiere, the always-stylish Gwen, 49, looked cool and sexy in fishnet stockings, black cutoff shorts and knee-high black boots. She layered an oversized green military-style jacket over the beautiful ensemble and wore her platinum blonde hair sleek and straight. Blake, 43, stuck to his usual style in jeans and a button-down shirt.

It’s no secret that the two have a lot of love for each other and their bond seems so strong. “[They] are in a great place and act like loved-up teenagers, it’s so cute! Their nights out together really help keep the relationship alive,” a source previously gushed to Life & Style. The gorgeous pair spends a lot of time together but made headlines after being spotted on a date in April that was … lengthy.

“The couple spent around five hours at Craig’s restaurant drinking and enjoying the food with a bunch of friends! They tried to be subtle as they dined, but you couldn’t miss them, Blake was being pretty loud, whereas Gwen was acting more reserved,” the source continued.

Plus, Blake says that his relationship wit the No Doubt rocker is exactly where it needs to be! “You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight, and said their bond “gets stronger every day.”

We have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more date nights in Gwen and Blake’s future!