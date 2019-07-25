What are friends for if you can’t embarrass them?! Country music star Blake Shelton recalled the hilarious text message he once got from close pal Garth Brooks ahead of the debut performance of their new collaboration, “Dive Bar.”

The Voice host — who joined Garth, 57, on stage to sing an incredible rendition of their recently released song during a concert at Boise State University in Idaho on Friday, July 19 — dished to Entertainment Tonight about how his fellow country crooner has been “bullying” him “a little bit” recently.

“I got a text from my man here earlier that said, ‘Hey, man, we got your dressing room set up for you,'” recalled the 43-year-old hunk, who’s been dating singer Gwen Stefani since 2015. “And he sent me a picture and it was a paper that said ‘Mr. Stefani’ on it.” LOL!

Even though Garth, 57, didn’t hold back when it came to teasing his love-stricken friend, Blake told the outlet that there’s not much he can do to pay him back. “It sucks because Garth is kind of off-limits,” the “Some Beach” singer quipped. “You can’t mess with him because he’s like the godfather of country music.”

While Blake showed sympathy for his comical pal, Garth only continued to tease him, joking, “You ever think this big of a boy has been bullied, ever?” Too funny!

It seems like the ACM Award-winning singer had no problem being referred to as “Mr. Stefani” considering how in love he and Gwen are. In late June, Blake — who is the proud step-dad to the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s kids, Kingston, 13; Zuma, 10; and Apollo, 5 — opened up about their loving relationship.

“You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” he shared with ET at the time. Blake also gushed that after more than three years of dating, their bond “gets stronger every day.”

We hope to hear wedding bells in Blake and Gwen’s future!