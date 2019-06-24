Here comes the bride? Not quite yet! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn’t be in a better place in their relationship, but the country singer is not ready to reveal their marriage plans at the moment.

“You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” the 43-year-old confessed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, June 21. Blake explained that after more than three years of dating, their bond “gets stronger every day.”

So, will the duo be walking down the aisle in the near future? “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere,” he said. We’re trying to keep calm over here!

The Oklahoma native couldn’t help but gush about the blonde beauty, 49. “She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is,” he raved. “I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understand if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.’”

Blake even elaborated on how Gwen makes his life even better. “I’ve learned a lot from her — to not be so reactive as I used to be,” he said. “She’s definitely helped to calm me down, for sure.”

It seems like the No Doubt rocker feels the same way about her beau since she wrote a heartfelt note about the Grammy nominee on Instagram in honor of his 43rd birthday. “Happy B-day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe you’re mine,” the blonde beauty captioned a series of photos of Blake on Tuesday, June 18. “#Soooooo lucky!!!! Gx #2019 #Gemini #GreatestGuyIKnow. Thank you, Shedd Aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected B-day tour!!!”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the Hollywood A-listers!