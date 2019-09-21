They grow up so quick! Gwen Stefani may be extremely famous, but she also has to face the reality that all moms do: that kids get older — and she realized that when her youngest son Apollo started school.

“School started. I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well,” the 49-year-old told Entertainment Weekly recently. “I got [two in] junior high. God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The No Doubt singer shares three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 — with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The pair parted ways in 2015 after being married more than ten years. However, the former pair have tried to be the best coparents to their little ones. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” the rocker, 53, told Us Weekly at the world premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in Brooklyn on May 9.

“They are doing really good,” Gavin added of his kids. “They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Today, Gwen has been dating fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton — they have been together over three years. “She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level,” the country crooner once said of his love. “It’s unbelievable how supportive she is.”

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

“I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understand if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way,’” Blake added.

As for if the power couple will be tying the knot anytime soon, the “God’s Country” singer said, “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere. We’re trying to keep calm over here!”

It certainly seems like there’s a lot of love in Gwen’s household!