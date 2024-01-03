The Voice viewers got to witness Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love story unfold on television. Fans of the show have wondered if the pair are still together after spending New Year’s Eve apart ahead of 2024.

When Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Start Dating?

In April 2014, Gwen joined The Voice as a coach, with Blake, Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams alongside her. At the time, the “Just a Girl” singer was married to Gavin Rossdale, and Blake was married to Miranda Lambert.

In July 2015, Blake and Miranda announced they were divorcing. One month later, Gwen and Gavin announced their split. The No Doubt vocalist admitted she was initially surprised when Blake revealed that he and Miranda were going their separate ways. Ultimately, their shared experiences with divorce led them to bond on The Voice set.

“I was in shock, because I felt like he was exposing me. I just couldn’t even wrap my head around it,” Gwen said of the start of her romance with Blake during a July 2016 interview with Howard Stern. “I didn’t want anyone to know what was going on with me … I had this huge weight on me and nobody but my parents and obviously everybody involved knew.”

The two officially went public with their romance in November 2015 after The Voice fans couldn’t stop pointing out their chemistry.

When Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Married?

After five years of dating, Blake popped the question to Gwen in a chapel built on his Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch in October 2020. In July 2021, the “God’s Country” singer and the songwriter got married at the same place they got engaged. Their longtime friend and The Voice host, Carson Daly, officiated the wedding.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Still Together?

Ahead of New Year’s Eve in 2023, Gwen revealed that she and Blake were spending the holiday apart. He was due to perform at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, while she booked a gig in Las Vegas.

“I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” she told Access Hollywood at the time. “Last year, I did Vegas, and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again’ because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host.”

Despite ringing in the new year separately, the singers are still together.

“If you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working,” she further explained. “I’m just going to fly in and out, it’s going to be awesome.”

Do ​Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Any Children?

Though Blake does not have biological children, he is a doting stepfather to Gwen’s three sons from her marriage to Gavin: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. The youngest, Apollo, has even started to dress like Blake.

“He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it’s like, you know, it just warms my heart. I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears,” the country music icon gushed to Entertainment Tonight in November 2023.