Music’s hottest couple could be driving in different directions. Blake Shelton is looking forward to starting the next chapter of his career, but many fans are wondering if that will include his wife, Gwen Stefani. The “Minimum Wage” singer gushed over his upcoming tour in an Instagram post amid rumors of marriage trouble.

“ONE MONTH until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!!” Blake, 47, captioned a video posted on Tuesday, January 23. “Can’t wait to hit the road with @dustinlynchmusic and @emilyann_music!! Get tickets at blakeshelton.com.”

The first tour date is scheduled for February 22, with Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts set to join the country star on the road. Shortly after posting the announcement, Blake shared a selfie with American Idol alum Lauren Alaina on his Instagram page to promote his show, Barmageddon.

“Playing against my buddy @laurenalaina tonight on the @barmageddonusa season finale. Y’all don’t miss it! Tune-in! #Barmageddon,” he captioned the picture.

Over the past few weeks, Gwen, 54, has been noticeably absent from photos on her husband’s Instagram account. The “Dont Speak” songstress last appeared in a video montage on Blake’s page to pay tribute to all of the things he accomplished in 2023. The irony is, the couple ended up spending New Year’s Eve apart.

“I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” Gwen explained to Access Hollywood in December 2023. “Last year I did Vegas, and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again’ because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host.”

She continued, “If you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working,” adding, “I’m just going to fly in and out, it’s going to be awesome.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amid speculation and rumors that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks, Gwen has also not posted anything on Instagram with Blake in a few weeks.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” a source told Life & Style earlier this month. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

The couple got married in 2021 after sparking a connection while working together on NBC’s The Voice. Blake became a stepdad to Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“The honeymoon period didn’t last all that long,” the insider continued. “They’ve been fighting.”