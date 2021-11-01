Country megastar Blake Shelton is the longest sitting coach on NBC’s The Voice and proud husband of Gwen Stefani. The “God’s Country” singer has dominated the charts and most major award show categories since scoring his first No. 1 hit with “Austin” in 2001. His impressive net worth should come as no surprise to longtime fans.

Blake, 45, has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A huge chunk of his earnings comes from coaching artists on The Voice. In 2016, The Wrap reported that the Oklahoma native brought home $13 million per season of the hit singing competition.

Debby Wong/Shutterstock

The Voice originally aired two seasons per year on NBC before cutting back to just one for the 2021-2022 lineup. Up until season 21, Blake was making $26 million or more per year from The Voice alone. Blake’s music expertise has contributed to him becoming the winningest coach in The Voice history.

“I moved to Nashville after I graduated high school hoping to hear just one of my songs on country radio,” Blake said in a 2020 Billboard interview. “I don’t think there’s a word to describe how blessed or fortunate I’ve been over these years.”

In September 2021, Blake celebrated a major career milestone. He was awarded a plaque for selling over 52 million RIAA Singles and achieving more than 13 million RIAA Album Awards. Blake has Gwen to thank for his 27th and 28th No. 1 singles, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

The couple, who wed in July 2021, won Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2020 CMT Awards, proof that they are a perfect match. They starred in a 2021 Super Bowl commercial together for T-Mobile. Considering the going rate for 30-second Super Bowl ads was $5.5 million, Blake and Gwen brought in some major cash from the commercial.

Blake and Gwen’s romantic music videos together also led Blake to reach over 1.8 billion total views on his YouTube channel. Making country hits is just one of his many ways of earning big bucks. The crooner owns a chain of four restaurants and venues called Ole Red across the U.S. He often pops in to surprise fans from time to time, when he’s not leading sold-out tours of his own.

Though he is notoriously known for wearing jeans and button-down shirts, Blake launched his own clothing line in 2017. More often than not, Blake is promoting Smithworks Vodka on Instagram. He co-owns the brand that was first launched in 2016. In 2021, the brand expanded and the “Minimum Wage” singer released his own line of hard seltzers.