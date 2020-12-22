George Clooney Jokes He ‘Taught’ His Twins a Prank to Play on Wife Amal: I ‘Want to Hear the Shriek’

George Clooney is known for being a huge jokester, so naturally, he’s passing down his funny shenanigans to his twins, Ella and Alexander. The Hollywood star said he started teaching his 3-year-old kids some silly pranks to play on his wife, Amal Clooney, because he likes to hear her “shriek.”

“I taught them to put Nutella in their nappy and then go upstairs and take it off, and then pick it up and eat it,” George, 59, hilariously shared during an appearance on the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show in mid-December. “The sound you hear … .”

The Ocean’s Eleven actor said he teaches his kiddos these “horrible things” to keep everyone entertained at home. “Remember, it’s only the four of us, so I just want to hear the shriek from my wife, and I know I’ve succeeded,” George quipped.

The Oscar winner also feels it’s his “job to dumb them down,” he noted through laughs. “So look, my kids are clearly my wife’s children, right? They’re 3 and they speak fluent Italian and they’re way ahead … my wife’s a genius, they’re brilliant kids. It’s my job to put the actor in them a little bit.”

It seems the ER alum has been teaching Ella and Alexander some amusing pranks for quite some time now. In May 2019, George dished a practical joke his toddlers like to play that is similar to the Nutella diaper gag.

“They put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff,” the doting dad shared with Today host Savannah Guthrie. “They think that’s funny.”

George may enjoy pulling a fast one over Amal, 42, every now and again, but he’s also one to praise the human rights lawyer for being the best wife and mom to their children. In fact, the Batman and Robin actor said he “didn’t know how un-full” his life was until Amal walked into it.

“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,'” the Hollywood hunk told GQ for his 2020 Icon of the Year profile in November. “‘I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well.’”

Being a bachelor was a thing of the past as soon as he was introduced to Amal through mutual friends in 2013. “I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space,’” he shared. “I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals.”

George is such an awesome — and silly — dad!