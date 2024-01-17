Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, proved to the world that they are still going strong! The couple stepped out for a rare appearance together in Miami on Monday, January 15.

Ryan, 49, flashed his signature smile to the cameras outside of the gym that he and Aubrey, 26, attended for a workout that morning. The model wore a silk pajama set covered in animal print, black sandals and sunglasses as she chatted with her beau on the sidewalk.

The American Idol host was approached by fans during the outing, and Aubrey happily snapped photos of Ryan with passersby. The duo prreviously spent New Year’s Eve together in New York City while Ryan hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. “GO BABY GO,” Aubrey wrote in an Instagram Story while watching Ryan do his thing during the celebration.

Recently, fans wondered if the pair were still together after Ryan was noticeably absent from the Christmas photos that Aubrey posted on Instagram. In a video montage from the Petcosky family’s holiday celebration, Aubrey looked happy as she danced around in festive pajamas.

“#HappyHolidays to you and yours! What’s been your highlight so far?” she captioned the post, to which one follower asked, “Where is Ryan?”

Others echoed the same question in the comments section of the post.

“Wishing everyone a blessed holiday season full of great wine and even better company,” she captioned another clip from the celebration.

Despite Ryan’s absence, it looks like things are going well for the pair, who were first linked in May 2021.

“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” a source told Us Weekly at the start of their romance. “They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s Instagram account is flooded with comments asking when he will pop the question to the travel enthusiast.

“Oh my God, will you just marry @aubreypaige_ already? What are you waiting for?” one comment on a December 2023 photo read.

The new Wheel of Fortune host has never been engaged but seems to be head over heels for Aubrey. Prior to dating the entrepreneur, Ryan was in an on-and-off relationship with Shayna Taylor.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a rep for the TV personality said in a June 2020 statement. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”