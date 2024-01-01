While Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest was how many viewers rang in 2024, the host himself had someone special by his side as girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky was in Times Square to celebrate with him.

Aubrey took to her Instagram Story to document her night on Sunday, December 31. She shared a Boomerang of Ryan holding a microphone to his mouth with the caption, “Go baby go!” She also shared several selfie videos featuring her and a friend having fun while Ryan worked his hosting duties. As the ball dropped in Time Square, she snapped a photo of falling confetti and wrote, “Let it being 2024.”

Ryan, 49, has served as host of the annual live special since 2005, and has been dating Aubrey, ​25, since 2021.

Fans began to wonder what the status of the pair’s relationship was after she spent Christmas 2023 without the American Idol host, instead gathering with her parents and siblings for the holiday. “Merry Christmas and happy holidays from mine to yours,” she wrote next to a video of their celebrations on December 25.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige/Instagram

The month prior, Aubrey shared an “over the top post mates order” that was her birthday feast at home, although Ryan wasn’t seen in the photo or mentioned in the caption.

“Lol this is my late response to saying THANK YOU to each and every person who wished me a happy birthday on my last post. You have truly all warmed my heart, and I am making an effort to be in touch with my people more. Life is crazy and per usual my favorite way of celebrating life is by disconnecting from my phone and social media,” she wrote, adding thanks to her fans “endlessly for your love and support.”

Aubrey’s last gushing post about Ryan was when he stepped down from Live With Kelly and Ryan in April after six years with the show.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others,” she wrote next to a series of photos of the couple on a golf course.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

“I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe,” Aubrey added.

Ever since they began dating, the New York native has been open about how much she adores Ryan, although he does not post about her on social media. “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” the model shared on New Year’s Eve that year, posting a photo of the pair cuddled up next to each other in matching red outfits

Kelly Ripa gave her stamp of approval during an April 2022 Live episode while sharing a discussion she had with Aubrey. “We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody.” adding to Ryan, “If you two breakup I’m going into seclusion. I am so fond of her.”

Ryan has never married or been engaged, although Kelly was hoping he’d settle down for good with Aubrey. She told him before his departure from the show, “We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation.”