Want to date Ryan Seacrest? You’d better have a spotless record! Sources exclusively tell Closer that the 49-year-old is back on the market after his April split from Aubrey Paige, but the American Idol host is being super picky about who he’ll date next. “She must be young, pretty and ambitious to a point,” says an insider.

More important, she must not have any blots on her résumé. “Ryan’s insisting on background checks,” spills the insider. “He’s not proud about it, but he feels they’re necessary to protect himself.” With a net worth north of $450 million, Ryan has some definite red flags. “Anything alarming in a person’s past, like lying about a job or a criminal conviction or lawsuit would definitely be a deal-breaker,” explains the insider. “Just because someone said they graduated from Harvard doesn’t make it true. He wants it verified.”