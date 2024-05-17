Ryan Seacrest's Ex-Girlfriend Aubrey Paige's Bikini Photos

Ryan Seacrest‘s ex-girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky is not letting their breakup get her down! The model has shared so many gorgeous bikini photos on her Instagram account, proving that she is living her best life.

Ryan and Aubrey’s breakup was announced in April 2024, much to the shock of the American Idol host’s fans.

“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” an insider told Closer after their split. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”