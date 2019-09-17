We couldn’t be happier about having Peta Murgatroyd back as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars! While attending the live premiere of the beloved competition, the Australian Latin dancer was spotted spending some quality time with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and their 2-year-old son, Shai, during the taping of the show on Monday, September 16.

When it was announced the 33-year-old would return to the cast as a professional dancer for season 28, Peta opened up about making her way back to the DWTS stage after being absent from the competition for two seasons. “I’m overwhelmed with excitement,” the proud mama gushed to Us Weekly in late August. “I’m excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much!”

To see more pics from Peta’s outing at the live premiere of DWTS, be sure to scroll through the gallery below!