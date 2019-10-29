Angelina Jolie Looks as Happy as Can Be During Spain Shopping Trip With Zahara, Knox and Vivienne

Since Angelina Jolie‘s Disney movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, came out, she’s been taking her kids around the world with her to promote the film. On Monday, October 28, they were spotted in Spain, as the 44-year-old actress is there to shoot her new Marvel movie, The Eternals. During their off hours, Angie and her kids were spotted shopping for supplies in Fuerteventura.

Angelina wore a cute white dress when she went inside the store with her 14-year-old daughter, Zahara, and her 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne. The threesome didn’t appear to buy much because they didn’t leave with many bags in their hands.

Even though Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and their siblings — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Shiloh, 13 — have been following Angelina around on her glamorous press tour, the mom of six said none of her kids want to be in films or TV shows.

“None of my kids want to be actors,” Angelina recently revealed to People. “[They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that.”

Angelina has made sure her kids know all about what it takes to be an actor too. She teaches them about her job by taking them to red carpet events and things that they would like.

“I’ve wanted them to be exposed to it all,” she once told Extra. “It’s a part of their life. But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

Even though Angie’s kids have no interest in becoming actors, they’re really happy that their mom will be doing a superhero movie for once.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Angie previously gushed to People. Plus, her The Eternals character is someone who’s very relatable.

“She’s a warrior,” Angelina explained. “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.” We can’t wait to it when it comes out in 2020!

Scroll below to see pictures of Angelina going shopping in Spain with her kids!