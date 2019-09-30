She may be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about celebrities, but Angelina Jolie‘s six children are just like ordinary kiddos. While chatting with Extra on Sunday, September 29, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star opened up about why she keeps her kids’ Hollywood exposure to a minimum.

“I’ve wanted them to be exposed to it all,” the 44-year-old beauty shared with the outlet. “It’s a part of their life. But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

MEGA

So far this year, Angelina — who is the proud mama of Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt — brought her kiddos along to a handful of red carpet events. In February, the brood walked the red carpet for The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind premiere. Then in March, the group of youngsters tagged along as their famous mom attended the screening of Dumbo.

Following the event in March, a source close to the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress revealed her ex-husband isn’t too fond of their kids accompanying their mom to Hollywood events. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have been doing their best at coparenting ever since their divorce in 2016.

Jun Sato/WireImage

“Brad isn’t thrilled that Angie takes the kids to movie premieres, but it’s not going to trigger any actions,” the insider told Us Weekly of Ang’s estranged husband. “Angie has always chosen to be more public with the kids than Brad has. … Brad must get Angie’s approval before traveling with the kids, as she must get permission from him as well.”

In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith opened up about her journey through motherhood and got candid about the differences between parenting children and young adults.

“When your children are little, you feel more ‘mommy,'” she admitted in an interview published on September 9. “When they are teenagers, you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs, and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.”

We love that Ang is such an amazing and dedicated mama!